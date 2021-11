TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Legacy’s all-time leading rusher, Jamarion Miller, announced Thursday on Twitter, he would be committing to the University of Alabama.

Miller, who broke the school record in the first round of the playoffs, had been verbally committed to play for the Texas Longhorns, but on Thanksgiving, he decided to join the Crimson Tide.

In his post, Miller thanked the University of Texas but made it clear, his recruitment is officially shut down, and he is headed to Tuscaloosa.