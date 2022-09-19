TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One of the top recruits in the country made his college commitment Monday morning in Tyler, as defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced he would be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Renaud is a four-star recruit and before Monday had narrowed his decision down to Alabama and Oklahoma.

While he appreciated coach Brent Venables and what OU had to offer, he ultimately decided to join Nick Saban and his top recruiting class.

On top of being a terror off the edge, Renaud is also a leader on the field and the locker room, intangibles he hopes to take to Tuscaloosa to continue the Crimson Tide dynasty.

“My dad said all the time, it’s not on you, it’s in you, so that’s just something that’s been in me for the longest to lead,” said Renaud. “I’ve always been a trendsetter, and I’ve always been the person that people follow, so it really came easy to me, so that’s why I feel like it’s going to be an easier transition when I get to the college level.”

Renaud will join his former Tyler Legacy teammate, running back Jamarion Miller, who signed with the Tide last season.