MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) — Last week, Tyler Legacy won their first playoff game in 11 years, and on Saturday they were looking to make it to the 3rd round for the first time since 2009.

But they ran into a powerhouse Cedar Hill program at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, and the Longhorns shut them out, 45-0.

It was a rough way to end the season, but the Legacy program is trending in the right direction.