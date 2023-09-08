TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lions are now 3-0 on the season for the first time in years after a home win over Mesquite Horn.
The final score was: 27-12
Next week, Tyler will head to North Mesquite to take on the Stallions.
by: Christa Wood
