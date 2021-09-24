Tyler Lions get first win of district over McKinney North

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Lions got their first win of district for the 2021 season over the McKinney North Bulldogs.
The final score was: 35-18. Tyler is now 3-2 on the season.
Tyler will be off next week, and then will be on the road the following week to play West Mesquite.
