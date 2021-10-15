Tyler Lions get Week 8 win at home over Wylie East

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Lions continue their winning streak this week by taking down the Wylie East Raiders.
The final score was: 48-10.
Tyler will head to the Metroplex next Friday night to take on Highland Park.
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound traffic on Broadway shut down due to auto-pedestrian crash
- Play of the Night: Harmony’s Weston Seahorn catches an interception off a teammate’s head
- Private School Round-up: Bishop Gorman falls to First Baptist in Week 8 32-23
- Paul Pewitt gets Week 8 win over De Kalb
- Brownsboro beats Bullard 33-28