Tyler Lions get Week 8 win at home over Wylie East

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Lions continue their winning streak this week by taking down the Wylie East Raiders.

The final score was: 48-10.

Tyler will head to the Metroplex next Friday night to take on Highland Park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51