Tyler Lions will try to slow down Legacy’s rushing attack in the Rose City Rivalry Friday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Rose City Rivalry kicks off Friday night here in Tyler and the Lions are looking to bounce back after a loss to texas high. Coach Ricklan Holmes says the need to keep Legacy’s offense on the sidelines.



“We got to keep drives alive on offense, making sure we put more than 10 points on the board. 128 total yards is not going to get it against a great Legacy team across town so offensively we got to put points on the board,” says Tyler Lions Head Coach Ricklan Holmes.



On offense, Legacy is looking to run the ball with Bryson Donnell and Jamarion Miller but they know the Lions are going to be planning to slow them down.



So we have to make it unclear to the defense about where those guys are and then we got to put them on the field at the same time, which is what we did last week with success,” tells Tyler Legacy Head Coach Joe Willis.



“Tackle them, that’s all you can do, you can gameplan, you can scheme but at the end of the day if you cant tackle them then they will run up and down the field on you,” declares Holmes.



Both teams know it’s going to be a slugfest so they are looking to lock in on defense and create turnovers.



“Players play with a lot of emotion and a lot of talk, we created three turnovers last week and we got some motivation for creating turnovers. they go to the sideline and they are celebrated a little bit after that. That’s a big deal, I think they understand the importance of getting the offense to turn the ball over,” adds Coach Willis.



“We got to play the first half like we did the second of being more tougher and understanding that missed tackles are not going to help win this ball game,” declares Holmes



The best thing about the rivalry this season, is the stands are back to full capacity.



“It’s exciting not for just my team but for the fans, the city of Tyler to enjoy what we do as an organization,” smiles Holmes.



“It’s always an exciting environment, it’s one that is state-wide, everyone knows about this game so a really fun environment for the kids, I am so glad we don’t have the restrictions this year and we ought to have a great crowd on Friday night. a really great time for our communities to celebrate both high schools” exclaims Willis



The kick-off is set for Friday night at 7 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.