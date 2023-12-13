Tyler, TX – Tyler High School senior athlete Derrick McFall committed to play football at the collegiate level today. The ceremony took place in front of his coaches, teammates, and family.
Derrick McFall – Southern Methodist University
Wide Receiver/Athlete SR 5’10 175
2023 Stats/Awards
Passing: 2-4 for 82 yards & 1 TD
Rushing: 16 carries for 128 yards & 2 TDs
Receiving: 48 receptions for 818 yards & 9 TDs
2022 Stats/Awards
2022 District 7-5A 1st Team Utility Player
Passing: 27-57 for 445 yards & 4 TDs
Rushing: 44 carries for 218 yards & 1 TD
Receiving: 18 receptions for 226 yards & 1 TD
2021 Stats/Awards
2021 District 7-5A D1 First Team WR
Passing: 39-70 for 452 yards & 2 TDs and 3 INTs
Rushing: 60 carries for 531 yards & 8 TDs
Receiving: 26 receptions for 531 yards & 4 TDs
2 Kickoff return TDs
Tyler High Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, Lionel Wrenn:
“Derrick McFall is a dynamic athlete and a student of the game. He shows up daily ready to work and eager to learn. He is also a natural leader both on and off the field. His words carry weight, and when he speaks, the others listen.”