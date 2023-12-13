Tyler, TX – Tyler High School senior athlete Derrick McFall committed to play football at the collegiate level today. The ceremony took place in front of his coaches, teammates, and family.

Derrick McFall – Southern Methodist University

Wide Receiver/Athlete SR 5’10 175

2023 Stats/Awards

Passing: 2-4 for 82 yards & 1 TD

Rushing: 16 carries for 128 yards & 2 TDs

Receiving: 48 receptions for 818 yards & 9 TDs

2022 Stats/Awards

2022 District 7-5A 1st Team Utility Player

Passing: 27-57 for 445 yards & 4 TDs

Rushing: 44 carries for 218 yards & 1 TD

Receiving: 18 receptions for 226 yards & 1 TD

2021 Stats/Awards

2021 District 7-5A D1 First Team WR

Passing: 39-70 for 452 yards & 2 TDs and 3 INTs

Rushing: 60 carries for 531 yards & 8 TDs

Receiving: 26 receptions for 531 yards & 4 TDs

2 Kickoff return TDs

Tyler High Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, Lionel Wrenn:

“Derrick McFall is a dynamic athlete and a student of the game. He shows up daily ready to work and eager to learn. He is also a natural leader both on and off the field. His words carry weight, and when he speaks, the others listen.”