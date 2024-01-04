TYLER, Texas – Tyler High School senior athlete Zachaun Williams committed to play football at the collegiate level today. The ceremony took place in front of his coaches, teammates, and family. Zach completed his requirements for high school graduation in the fall semester. He will be an early enrollee at The University of Tulsa in January 2024.
Zachaun Williams – The University of Tulsa
Safety/Athlete SR 6’1 185
2023 Stats/Awards
2023 THSCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention
2023 District 7-5A 1st Team Safety
2023 District 7-5A Second Team Punter
68 total tackles (55 solo/13 assists)
4 Interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns)
10 Pass Break-Ups
2 Blocked Punts
3 Blocked Field Goals
42 punts with a 35.8-yard average and the holder for FGs
2022 Stats/Awards
2022 District 7-5A 2nd Team Cornerback
39 total tackles (27 solo/12 assists)
3 Interceptions
13 Pass Break-Ups
4 Blocked Field Goals, holder for FGs, and deep snapper for punts
2021 Stats/Awards
2021 District 1st Team Cornerback
38 Tackles (27 solo/11 assists)
5 Interceptions
19 Pass Break-Ups
2 Blocked Field Goals
Tyler High Safety Coach Marquette Martin: “Zach demonstrates exceptional speed, agility, and tackling abilities on the field. Additionally, he showcases strong coverage skills and a great understanding of the game’s strategic aspects. It’s like having a coach on the field when he is out there.”