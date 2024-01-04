TYLER, Texas – Tyler High School senior athlete Zachaun Williams committed to play football at the collegiate level today. The ceremony took place in front of his coaches, teammates, and family. Zach completed his requirements for high school graduation in the fall semester. He will be an early enrollee at The University of Tulsa in January 2024.

Zachaun Williams – The University of Tulsa

Safety/Athlete SR 6’1 185

2023 Stats/Awards

2023 THSCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention

2023 District 7-5A 1st Team Safety

2023 District 7-5A Second Team Punter

68 total tackles (55 solo/13 assists)

4 Interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns)

10 Pass Break-Ups

2 Blocked Punts

3 Blocked Field Goals

42 punts with a 35.8-yard average and the holder for FGs

2022 Stats/Awards

2022 District 7-5A 2nd Team Cornerback

39 total tackles (27 solo/12 assists)

3 Interceptions

13 Pass Break-Ups

4 Blocked Field Goals, holder for FGs, and deep snapper for punts

2021 Stats/Awards

2021 District 1st Team Cornerback

38 Tackles (27 solo/11 assists)

5 Interceptions

19 Pass Break-Ups

2 Blocked Field Goals

Tyler High Safety Coach Marquette Martin: “Zach demonstrates exceptional speed, agility, and tackling abilities on the field. Additionally, he showcases strong coverage skills and a great understanding of the game’s strategic aspects. It’s like having a coach on the field when he is out there.”