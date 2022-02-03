TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the temperatures outside may be below freezing, the Texas high school football world heated up for its bi-annual tradition of UIL district realignment.

Lufkin back in the same district with the Lobos. #UILRealignment https://t.co/Z2XuT0QRXC — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) February 3, 2022

This year’s realignment is highlighted by Longview and Lufkin being put back in the same district. The Lufkin Panthers had spent the past few years in a south Texas district with mostly Houston-area teams.

Jacksonville dropped down into the 4A-Division I “District of Doom” with Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Palestine and Chapel Hill.

This may be the second "District of Doom" in East Texas!

But a second potential “District of Doom” has also emerged from the 4A-Division II level in District 8. It consists of: Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Carthage, Canton, Center, Rusk and Van.

At the small school level, 2A-DI District 11 features a solid group of East Texas teams that will be highly competitive the next two years. That district features Garrison, Grapeland, Joaquin, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson and West Sabine.

KETK News has posted all the new districts concerning East Texas football teams below, from 6A all the way down to six-man.

6A

District 10

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Forney

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

Royse City

Tyler Legacy

5A Division I

District 7

Forney

Lancaster

Longview Lufkin

McKinney North

North Mesquite

Tyler

West Mesquite

5A Division II

District 8

Hallsville

Pine Tree

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Texas High

Whitehouse

4A Division I

District 8

Anna

Kaufman

Mabank

Nevada Community

Paris

Sulphur Springs

District 9

Athens

Henderson

Jacksonville

Kilgore

Lindale

Palestine

Chapel Hill

District 10

Huffman Hargrave

Livingston

Lumberton

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Splendora

Vidor

4A Division II

District 6

Caddo Mills

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Roosevelt

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Wills Point

District 7

Gilmer

Spring Hill

Paris North Lamar

Pittsburg

Liberty-Eylau

Pleasant Grove

District 8

Brownsboro

Bullard

Canton

Carthage

Center

Rusk

Van

3A Division I

District 8

Eustace

Fairfield

Groesbeck

Kemp

Malakoff

Mexia

Teague

District 9

Coldspring-Oakhurst

Crockett

Diboll

Huntington

Palestine Westwood

Shepherd

Woodville

3A Division II

District 6

Atlanta

Gladewater

Sabine

Jefferson

Tatum

White Oak

District 9

Arp

Edgewood

Grand Saline

West Rusk

Quitman

Troup

Winona

District 10

De Kalb

Hooks

New Boston

Paul Pewitt

Paris Chisum

Pattonville Prairiland

Redwater

District 11

Harmony

Daingerfield

New Diana

Elysian Fields

Hughes Springs

Queen City

Waskom

District 12

Anderson-Shiro

Hemphill

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Trinity

Warren

2A Division I

District 9

Alba-Golden

Bogata Rivercrest

Como-Pickton

Cooper

Honey Grove

Quinlan Boles

Wolfe City

District 10

Beckville

Big Sandy

Frankston

Union Grove

Harleton

Hawkins

Ore City

District 11

Garrison

Grapeland

Joaquin

San Augustine

Shelbyville

Timpson

West Sabine

District 12

Centerville

Corrigan-Camden

Groveton

Jewett Leon

Normangee

Sartoga West Hardin

2A Division II

District 9

Clarksville

Cumby

Detroit

Fruitvale

Linden-Kildare

Maud

Simms Bowie

District 11

Alto

Cushing

Mount Enterprise

Overton

Carlisle

Tenaha

District 12

Colmesneil

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Lovelady

Sabine Pass

1A Division I

District 10

Campbell

Union Hill

Saint Jo

Savoy

1A Division II

District 9