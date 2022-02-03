TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the temperatures outside may be below freezing, the Texas high school football world heated up for its bi-annual tradition of UIL district realignment.

This year’s realignment is highlighted by Longview and Lufkin being put back in the same district. The Lufkin Panthers had spent the past few years in a south Texas district with mostly Houston-area teams.

Jacksonville dropped down into the 4A-Division I “District of Doom” with Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Palestine and Chapel Hill.

But a second potential “District of Doom” has also emerged from the 4A-Division II level in District 8. It consists of: Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Carthage, Canton, Center, Rusk and Van.

At the small school level, 2A-DI District 11 features a solid group of East Texas teams that will be highly competitive the next two years. That district features Garrison, Grapeland, Joaquin, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson and West Sabine.

KETK News has posted all the new districts concerning East Texas football teams below, from 6A all the way down to six-man.

6A

District 10

  • Mesquite
  • Mesquite Horn
  • North Forney
  • Rockwall
  • Rockwall Heath
  • Royse City
  • Tyler Legacy

5A Division I

District 7

  • Forney
  • Lancaster
  • Longview Lufkin
  • McKinney North
  • North Mesquite
  • Tyler
  • West Mesquite

5A Division II

District 8

  • Hallsville
  • Pine Tree
  • Marshall
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Nacogdoches
  • Texas High
  • Whitehouse

4A Division I

District 8

  • Anna
  • Kaufman
  • Mabank
  • Nevada Community
  • Paris
  • Sulphur Springs

District 9

  • Athens
  • Henderson
  • Jacksonville
  • Kilgore
  • Lindale
  • Palestine
  • Chapel Hill

District 10

  • Huffman Hargrave
  • Livingston
  • Lumberton
  • Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
  • Splendora
  • Vidor

4A Division II

District 6

  • Caddo Mills
  • Dallas Lincoln
  • Dallas Roosevelt
  • Quinlan Ford
  • Sunnyvale
  • Wills Point

District 7

  • Gilmer
  • Spring Hill
  • Paris North Lamar
  • Pittsburg
  • Liberty-Eylau
  • Pleasant Grove

District 8

  • Brownsboro
  • Bullard
  • Canton
  • Carthage
  • Center
  • Rusk
  • Van

3A Division I

District 8

  • Eustace
  • Fairfield
  • Groesbeck
  • Kemp
  • Malakoff
  • Mexia
  • Teague

District 9

  • Coldspring-Oakhurst
  • Crockett
  • Diboll
  • Huntington
  • Palestine Westwood
  • Shepherd
  • Woodville

3A Division II

District 6

  • Atlanta
  • Gladewater
  • Sabine
  • Jefferson
  • Tatum
  • White Oak

District 9

  • Arp
  • Edgewood
  • Grand Saline
  • West Rusk
  • Quitman
  • Troup
  • Winona

District 10

  • De Kalb
  • Hooks
  • New Boston
  • Paul Pewitt
  • Paris Chisum
  • Pattonville Prairiland
  • Redwater

District 11

  • Harmony
  • Daingerfield
  • New Diana
  • Elysian Fields
  • Hughes Springs
  • Queen City
  • Waskom

District 12

  • Anderson-Shiro
  • Hemphill
  • Kountze
  • New Waverly
  • Newton
  • Trinity
  • Warren

2A Division I

District 9

  • Alba-Golden
  • Bogata Rivercrest
  • Como-Pickton
  • Cooper
  • Honey Grove
  • Quinlan Boles
  • Wolfe City

District 10

  • Beckville
  • Big Sandy
  • Frankston
  • Union Grove
  • Harleton
  • Hawkins
  • Ore City

District 11

  • Garrison
  • Grapeland
  • Joaquin
  • San Augustine
  • Shelbyville
  • Timpson
  • West Sabine

District 12

  • Centerville
  • Corrigan-Camden
  • Groveton
  • Jewett Leon
  • Normangee
  • Sartoga West Hardin

2A Division II

District 9

  • Clarksville
  • Cumby
  • Detroit
  • Fruitvale
  • Linden-Kildare
  • Maud
  • Simms Bowie

District 11

  • Alto
  • Cushing
  • Mount Enterprise
  • Overton
  • Carlisle
  • Tenaha

District 12

  • Colmesneil
  • Deweyville
  • Evadale
  • Hull-Daisetta
  • Lovelady
  • Sabine Pass

1A Division I

District 10

  • Campbell
  • Union Hill
  • Saint Jo
  • Savoy

1A Division II

District 9

  • Apple Springs
  • Ladonia Fannindel
  • Oakwood
  • Trinidad