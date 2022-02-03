TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the temperatures outside may be below freezing, the Texas high school football world heated up for its bi-annual tradition of UIL district realignment.
This year’s realignment is highlighted by Longview and Lufkin being put back in the same district. The Lufkin Panthers had spent the past few years in a south Texas district with mostly Houston-area teams.
Jacksonville dropped down into the 4A-Division I “District of Doom” with Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Palestine and Chapel Hill.
But a second potential “District of Doom” has also emerged from the 4A-Division II level in District 8. It consists of: Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Carthage, Canton, Center, Rusk and Van.
At the small school level, 2A-DI District 11 features a solid group of East Texas teams that will be highly competitive the next two years. That district features Garrison, Grapeland, Joaquin, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson and West Sabine.
KETK News has posted all the new districts concerning East Texas football teams below, from 6A all the way down to six-man.
6A
District 10
- Mesquite
- Mesquite Horn
- North Forney
- Rockwall
- Rockwall Heath
- Royse City
- Tyler Legacy
5A Division I
District 7
- Forney
- Lancaster
- Longview Lufkin
- McKinney North
- North Mesquite
- Tyler
- West Mesquite
5A Division II
District 8
- Hallsville
- Pine Tree
- Marshall
- Mount Pleasant
- Nacogdoches
- Texas High
- Whitehouse
4A Division I
District 8
- Anna
- Kaufman
- Mabank
- Nevada Community
- Paris
- Sulphur Springs
District 9
- Athens
- Henderson
- Jacksonville
- Kilgore
- Lindale
- Palestine
- Chapel Hill
District 10
- Huffman Hargrave
- Livingston
- Lumberton
- Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
- Splendora
- Vidor
4A Division II
District 6
- Caddo Mills
- Dallas Lincoln
- Dallas Roosevelt
- Quinlan Ford
- Sunnyvale
- Wills Point
District 7
- Gilmer
- Spring Hill
- Paris North Lamar
- Pittsburg
- Liberty-Eylau
- Pleasant Grove
District 8
- Brownsboro
- Bullard
- Canton
- Carthage
- Center
- Rusk
- Van
3A Division I
District 8
- Eustace
- Fairfield
- Groesbeck
- Kemp
- Malakoff
- Mexia
- Teague
District 9
- Coldspring-Oakhurst
- Crockett
- Diboll
- Huntington
- Palestine Westwood
- Shepherd
- Woodville
3A Division II
District 6
- Atlanta
- Gladewater
- Sabine
- Jefferson
- Tatum
- White Oak
District 9
- Arp
- Edgewood
- Grand Saline
- West Rusk
- Quitman
- Troup
- Winona
District 10
- De Kalb
- Hooks
- New Boston
- Paul Pewitt
- Paris Chisum
- Pattonville Prairiland
- Redwater
District 11
- Harmony
- Daingerfield
- New Diana
- Elysian Fields
- Hughes Springs
- Queen City
- Waskom
District 12
- Anderson-Shiro
- Hemphill
- Kountze
- New Waverly
- Newton
- Trinity
- Warren
2A Division I
District 9
- Alba-Golden
- Bogata Rivercrest
- Como-Pickton
- Cooper
- Honey Grove
- Quinlan Boles
- Wolfe City
District 10
- Beckville
- Big Sandy
- Frankston
- Union Grove
- Harleton
- Hawkins
- Ore City
District 11
- Garrison
- Grapeland
- Joaquin
- San Augustine
- Shelbyville
- Timpson
- West Sabine
District 12
- Centerville
- Corrigan-Camden
- Groveton
- Jewett Leon
- Normangee
- Sartoga West Hardin
2A Division II
District 9
- Clarksville
- Cumby
- Detroit
- Fruitvale
- Linden-Kildare
- Maud
- Simms Bowie
District 11
- Alto
- Cushing
- Mount Enterprise
- Overton
- Carlisle
- Tenaha
District 12
- Colmesneil
- Deweyville
- Evadale
- Hull-Daisetta
- Lovelady
- Sabine Pass
1A Division I
District 10
- Campbell
- Union Hill
- Saint Jo
- Savoy
1A Division II
District 9
- Apple Springs
- Ladonia Fannindel
- Oakwood
- Trinidad