VAN, Texas (KETK) — Spring Hill’s new head football coach Brandon Joslin led his Panthers into Van Memorial Stadium Friday night for a scrimmage with coach Jared Moffatt and the Vandals.

Van was strong out of the gate, but Spring Hill began to find their footing as the night went on.

Spring Hill will open their season at home on Thursday, August 25th against Sabine, while Van will head to Longview to take on Pine Tree on August 26th.