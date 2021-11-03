Van has a chance to finish the regular season as undefeated district champs when they host rival Brownsboro on Friday

VAN, Texas (Fox51/KETK) — The Van Vandals came into this season with high expectations and they’ve lived up to them so far, head coach Jared Moffatt credits his team’s success to the hard-working mindset of the van community.



“I been here now for 12 years and the thing I always say about the kids from Van is how hard they play. It’s a mentality of this community, it’s not something we brought with us, it’s been here for a long time and this team is no exception,” says Moffatt.



“We wanted to bounce back from last year going 7-5, we had to come out and practice, lift, and play like we have a fire under our butts,” adds defensive end Kedarian Erskine.

The Vandals are clicking on offense and feel their chemistry is helping them put up points, and it all runs through their quarterback Jackson Rainey.



“Play as hard as I can every play, and sometimes we need a play, sometimes we need a play and I like to take the responsibility and make it when we need it,” explains Rainey.



“Jackson Rainey, there is no other answer, he is the one that makes everything flow,” declares Erskine.



Van narrowly beat Canton last Friday to remain undefeated, but no matter what’s on the scoreboard the Vandals never give up.



“So when you’ve done that and your kids have the confidence that they can do it again if you find yourself in that situation,” exclaims Moffatt.



“Just never give up, it took every single point, every single yard, so we just play hard every down,” says Rainey.



The Vandals are taking on Brownsboro for a district title, and the coach knows it’s going to take an all-around game from his team to win this rivalry matchup and claim the district championship.



“Special teams are huge but they are, turnovers are big and those things are going to factor into this game, execution-wise on both sides of the ball and all three phases of the game are going to be big,” explains Moffatt.



The Vandals will host the Bears Friday night, looking to take a championship, and an undefeated record, into the postseason.