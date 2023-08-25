VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Vandals started their 2023 football season by winning their home opener against the Pine Tree Pirates.
The final score was: 24-17.
Next week, Van will head to Chapel Hill, while Pine Tree will host Lindale.
by: Christa Wood
Posted:
Updated:
by: Christa Wood
Posted:
Updated:
VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Vandals started their 2023 football season by winning their home opener against the Pine Tree Pirates.
The final score was: 24-17.
Next week, Van will head to Chapel Hill, while Pine Tree will host Lindale.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now