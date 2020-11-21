Van’s season ends with Friday night loss to Caddo Mills Foxes

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) The Van Vandal’s season would come to an end Friday night with a loss to the Caddo Mills Foxes.

The final score was: 43-27

Caddo Mills will face the winner of the Pleasant Grove and Nevada Community game.

OTHER VAN GAMES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51