Van’s season ends with Friday night loss to Caddo Mills Foxes

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) The Van Vandal’s season would come to an end Friday night with a loss to the Caddo Mills Foxes.
The final score was: 43-27
Caddo Mills will face the winner of the Pleasant Grove and Nevada Community game.
