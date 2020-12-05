Waskom keeps playoff momentum going with win over Elysian Fields

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Waskom Wildcats are no stranger to playoffs and they would continue their tradition Friday night with a win over Elysian Fields.

The final score was:

Waskom: 44 | Elysian Fields: 41

Waskom will play the winner of the Franklin, Buffalo game in the Semifinal round.

