Waskom undefeated in district after win over Queen City at home

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) The Waskom Wildcats continue their winning streak in Week 8 after taking down Queen City.
The final score was: 77-14.
Waskom will be on the road next week at Harleton, while Queen City will host Hughes Springs.
