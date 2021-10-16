Waskom undefeated in district after win over Queen City at home

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) The Waskom Wildcats continue their winning streak in Week 8 after taking down Queen City.

The final score was: 77-14.

Waskom will be on the road next week at Harleton, while Queen City will host Hughes Springs.

