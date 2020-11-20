Waskom edges past Daingerfield in area round barn burner

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Although both the Daingerfield Tigers and the Waskom Wildcats were capable of making deep runs in this year’s playoffs, it would be the Wildcats moving on to the third week of the postseason.

Waskom held off a late Daingerfield rally, as the Tigers scored with five seconds left to pull within a point. But the Wildcats defense was able to stop Daingerfield senior quarterback Zaylon Jeter at the one-yard line on a two-point conversion attempt to preserve a 28-27 triumph.

The Wildcats will face West Rusk next Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium in the Class 3A Division 2 Region 3 semifinals.

