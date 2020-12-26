Longview’s season ends after falling to Denton Ryan in region semis

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The going was tough for the Longview Lobos offense Saturday.

Despite being within a score at 13-7 at halftime against top-ranked Denton Ryan, the Lobos failed to score any offensive points in the final two quarters, ultimately succumbing by a 27-9 final in the Class 5A Division 1 region 2 semis.

Longview’s 2020 season comes to an end at 9-3.

Undefeated Denton Ryan advances to play Highland Park who is also unbeaten in the state quarterfinal round.





Watch the videos below to see Saturday’s game broadcast in its entirety as it was seen on KTPN.