EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week six and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Palestine 21 at Chapel Hill 42 – FINAL

Texas High 58 at Mount Pleasant 27 – 4Q

Jacksonville 7 at Kilgore 56 – FINAL

Nacogdoches 14 at Pine Tree 49 – FINAL

Lindale 63 at Athens 21 – FINAL

Carthage 69 at Brownsboro 13 – 4Q

Van 47 at Canton 0 – FINAL

Center 35 at Rusk 40 – 4Q

Hughes Springs 6 at Daingerfield 56 – FINAL

New Boston 12 at De Kalb 30 – FINAL

Joaquin 34 at Garrison 21 – FINAL

New Diana 10 at Harmony 45 – 3Q

West Sabine 36 at Grapeland 12 – FINAL

Cayuga 54 at Cross Roads 16 – FINAL

Diboll 45 at Westwood 7 – FINAL

Paul Pewitt 44 at Redwater 6 – FINAL

Timpson 55 at San Augustine 6 – FINAL

Elysian Fields 6 at Waskom 33 – FINAL

Coldspring-Oakhurst 42 at Crockett 30 – FINAL

Marshall 31 at Hallsville 34 – 4Q

Honey Grove 34 at Alba-Golden 20 – 4Q

Winnsboro 48 at Commerce 0 – 4Q

Boles 34 at Como-Pickton 0 – FINAL

Malakoff 47 at Fairfield 3 – 4Q

Savoy 68 at Fruitvale 20 – FINAL

Frankston 27 at Union Grove 12 – FINAL

Edgewood 17 at Grand Saline 14 – HALF

Beckville 62 at Hawkins 6 – FINAL

Bonham 12 at Mount Vernon 68 – FINAL

Mineola 13 at Pottsboro 48 – 4Q

Eustace 17 at Teague 17 – 4Q

Quitman 6 at Troup 63 – FINAL

Arp 44 at Winona 12 – 4Q

Ore City 0 at Big Sandy 21 – 4Q

PRIVATE SCHOOLS