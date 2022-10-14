EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The high school football season is in week eight and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

Public Schools

West Mesquite 0 at Tyler High 21- 4Q

Longview 42 at North Mesquite 19 – FINAL

Tyler Legacy 16 at Mesquite Horn 24 – 4Q

Carthage 49 at Rusk 0 – 4Q

Whitehouse 49 at Hallsville 35 – 4Q

Marshall 28 at Texas High 28- 3Q

Nacogdoches 13 at Mount Pleasant 30- 3Q

White Oak 14 at Tatum 46- FINAL

Bonham 14 at Mineola 40 – HALF

Henderson 7 at Kilgore 35 – 3Q

Cushing 20 at Carlisle 49 – FINAL

Arp 7 at Troup 33 – 3Q

Lindale 31 at Chapel Hill 51 – 3Q

Lufkin 38 at McKinney North 38 – OVERTIME

Rains 12 at Mount Vernon 56 – 3Q

Jacksonville 37 at Palestine 41 – 3Q

Bullard 29 at Canton 14 – 4Q

Elysian Fields 6 vs. Daingerfield 54- 4Q

Prairiland 0 vs. De Kalb 61- FINAL

Jefferson 16 vs. Atlanta 8- FINAL

Shepherd 26 vs. Diboll 54- FINAL

Huntington 12 at Woodville 56- FINAL

Lexington 36 at Elkhart 6- 4Q

Sabine 13 at Gladewater 22- FINAL

West Rusk 38 at Grand Saline 28- 4Q

Winnsboro 35 at Pottsboro 36- FINAL

Van 21 at Center 63- 4Q

Queen City 0 at Harmony 52- FINAL

Mount Enterprise 38 at Overton 47- FINAL

Frankston 22 at Hawkins 16- FINAL

Edgewood 49 at Quitman 14- 4Q

Liberty-Eylau 20 at Gilmer 59- 4Q

Shelbyville 55 at Grapeland 34- FINAL

Paul Pewitt 48 at New Boston 50- FINAL

West Sabine 8 at Timpson 70- FINAL

Sulphur Springs 28 at Mabank 17- FINAL

Bonham 14 at Mineola 47- 3Q

Private Schools

Coram Deo 21 at Grace 35- HALF

The Covenant 21 at Brook Hill 7- HALF