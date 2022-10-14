EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The high school football season is in week eight and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

Public Schools

  • West Mesquite 0 at Tyler High 21- 4Q
  • Longview 42 at North Mesquite 19 – FINAL
  • Tyler Legacy 16 at Mesquite Horn 24 – 4Q
  • Carthage 49 at Rusk 0 – 4Q
  • Whitehouse 49 at Hallsville 35 – 4Q
  • Marshall 28 at Texas High 28- 3Q
  • Nacogdoches 13 at Mount Pleasant 30- 3Q
  • White Oak 14 at Tatum 46- FINAL
  • Bonham 14 at Mineola 40 – HALF
  • Henderson 7 at Kilgore 35 – 3Q
  • Cushing 20 at Carlisle 49 – FINAL
  • Arp 7 at Troup 33 – 3Q
  • Lindale 31 at Chapel Hill 51 – 3Q
  • Lufkin 38 at McKinney North 38 – OVERTIME
  • Rains 12 at Mount Vernon 56 – 3Q
  • Jacksonville 37 at Palestine 41 – 3Q
  • Bullard 29 at Canton 14 – 4Q
  • Elysian Fields 6 vs. Daingerfield 54- 4Q
  • Prairiland 0 vs. De Kalb 61- FINAL
  • Jefferson 16 vs. Atlanta 8- FINAL
  • Shepherd 26 vs. Diboll 54- FINAL
  • Huntington 12 at Woodville 56- FINAL
  • Lexington 36 at Elkhart 6- 4Q
  • Sabine 13 at Gladewater 22- FINAL
  • West Rusk 38 at Grand Saline 28- 4Q
  • Winnsboro 35 at Pottsboro 36- FINAL
  • Van 21 at Center 63- 4Q
  • Queen City 0 at Harmony 52- FINAL
  • Mount Enterprise 38 at Overton 47- FINAL
  • Frankston 22 at Hawkins 16- FINAL
  • Edgewood 49 at Quitman 14- 4Q
  • Liberty-Eylau 20 at Gilmer 59- 4Q
  • Shelbyville 55 at Grapeland 34- FINAL
  • Paul Pewitt 48 at New Boston 50- FINAL
  • West Sabine 8 at Timpson 70- FINAL
  • Sulphur Springs 28 at Mabank 17- FINAL
  • Bonham 14 at Mineola 47- 3Q

Private Schools

Coram Deo 21 at Grace 35- HALF

The Covenant 21 at Brook Hill 7- HALF