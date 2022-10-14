EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The high school football season is in week eight and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.
Check them out below:
Public Schools
- West Mesquite 0 at Tyler High 21- 4Q
- Longview 42 at North Mesquite 19 – FINAL
- Tyler Legacy 16 at Mesquite Horn 24 – 4Q
- Carthage 49 at Rusk 0 – 4Q
- Whitehouse 49 at Hallsville 35 – 4Q
- Marshall 28 at Texas High 28- 3Q
- Nacogdoches 13 at Mount Pleasant 30- 3Q
- White Oak 14 at Tatum 46- FINAL
- Bonham 14 at Mineola 40 – HALF
- Henderson 7 at Kilgore 35 – 3Q
- Cushing 20 at Carlisle 49 – FINAL
- Arp 7 at Troup 33 – 3Q
- Lindale 31 at Chapel Hill 51 – 3Q
- Lufkin 38 at McKinney North 38 – OVERTIME
- Rains 12 at Mount Vernon 56 – 3Q
- Jacksonville 37 at Palestine 41 – 3Q
- Bullard 29 at Canton 14 – 4Q
- Elysian Fields 6 vs. Daingerfield 54- 4Q
- Prairiland 0 vs. De Kalb 61- FINAL
- Jefferson 16 vs. Atlanta 8- FINAL
- Shepherd 26 vs. Diboll 54- FINAL
- Huntington 12 at Woodville 56- FINAL
- Lexington 36 at Elkhart 6- 4Q
- Sabine 13 at Gladewater 22- FINAL
- West Rusk 38 at Grand Saline 28- 4Q
- Winnsboro 35 at Pottsboro 36- FINAL
- Van 21 at Center 63- 4Q
- Queen City 0 at Harmony 52- FINAL
- Mount Enterprise 38 at Overton 47- FINAL
- Frankston 22 at Hawkins 16- FINAL
- Edgewood 49 at Quitman 14- 4Q
- Liberty-Eylau 20 at Gilmer 59- 4Q
- Shelbyville 55 at Grapeland 34- FINAL
- Paul Pewitt 48 at New Boston 50- FINAL
- West Sabine 8 at Timpson 70- FINAL
- Sulphur Springs 28 at Mabank 17- FINAL
- Bonham 14 at Mineola 47- 3Q
Private Schools
Coram Deo 21 at Grace 35- HALF
The Covenant 21 at Brook Hill 7- HALF