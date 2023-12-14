GILMER, Texas (TEXAS) — The Gilmer Buckeyes are going to play in the UIL State Championships for the first time since 2020.

The school and community sent them off this afternoon! Buckeye fans brought signs, and noisemakers to cheer on their team as they left Gilmer to head to AT&T Stadium.

The downtown square corners had hometown fans in school colors showing love for the entire football program that will be representing their town tomorrow at the 4A Division 2 State Championship game.

Fans could not be more thrilled with the season the Buckeyes have had so far. “The motto for this team is Kaizen which means constant improvement, continuous improvement, and they set an example for us this year. They’ve had a lot of hard times and gotten better each week, and we’re so proud of them,” said Gilmer fan Denny Pilcher.

The Buckeyes will face the Belville Brahmas at 3 p.m. on Friday.

“Oh the community has all got together, this is the best team, good guys, good coaches. I cannot tell you what I feel about this team,” said Rhonda Welch, a Gilmer fan.

Good luck to the Gilmer Buckeyes!