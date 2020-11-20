West Rusk knocks off Hughes Springs in second round of playoffs

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) In a little bit of Thursday Football Fever action, the 9-3A district champion West Rusk Raiders took the win over the Gladewater Bears.

The final score was: 52-28

West Rusk will play the winner of the Daingerfield-Waskom match-up.

