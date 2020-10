GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – The West Rusk Raiders crushed the Grand Saline Indians Friday night 54-7.

With the victory, they clinch at least a share of the 9-3A district title. A victory over the winless Quitman Bulldogs next week would give them the championship outright.

They also have clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs out of their district with the win over Grand Saline.