WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — There was plenty of great defense on display Thursday night when the Harleton Wildcats took on White Oak Thursday night at Roughneck Stadium.

The game was scoreless after the first half, but in the 3rd quarter, White Oak quarterback Landyn Grant was able to find the endzone twice, as the Roughnecks went on to win 12-2.

White Oak will now get ready to face Brook Hill in Bullard next Friday night.