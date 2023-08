WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Two old East Texas rivals squared off at Wildcat Stadium for one last scrimmage before the games start to count.

Whitehouse was able to beat Lindale 35-28 in a back-and-forth exhibition matchup on Thursday night.

The Wildcats will open the regular season next Thursday on the road against North Forney, while Lindale will host Kaufman on Friday, August 25th.