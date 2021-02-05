Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold takes job with Wylie East

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold has left the Wildcat program and has been announced as the head coach for Wylie East, a 5A school just northeast of Dallas.

Gold had been with the Wildcats for five years, two seasons as defensive coordinator and three as head coach. He was previously an assistant at Wylie East.

#BREAKING: @WHSFootball_DUB coach Marcus Gold has taken the head coaching job at Wylie East.



So it looks like Whitehouse football will be in the news today for a big story that isn't Mahomes-related.



The Wildcats went 8-3 this year with a first-round playoff loss to Montgomery. They lost on a last-second score by the Bears that ended their season.

Overall, Gold finished with a 23-11 record in his three seasons at the helm.

So thankful for all the opportunities Whitehouse has given me! I will truly miss this place. Nothing but love for these coaches, players, and community! DUB! — Marcus Gold (@CoachMarcusGold) February 5, 2021

