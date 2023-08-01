WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Growing pangs are never fun, and in coach Kyle Westerberg’s first season at Whitehouse, the Wildcats missed the playoffs for the first time in six years.

But that struggle in 2021 turned into a triumph when the Cats turned it around in 2022.

“We were young last year, and it’s a credit to those kids, they had a sour taste, they didn’t want to go 2-8, so they embraced the culture and embraced the attitude that we were going to get this thing flipped back to where it needed to be,” said Westerberg.

Whitehouse returns eight starters on both sides of the ball from that battle-tested group.

“It’s rare to have this many guys coming back from the previous year, so everyone is excited,” said quarterback Josh Green. “A whole lot of memories we made, I mean it’s everyone’s last ride right now, so it’s just trying to win.”

“The comeback season we had, I just hope we can continue it many years to come,” said running back Iven Lacy. “So our program can stay positive and keep up a good record from on out.”

Now along with a chip still very much on their shoulder, the Cats are also embracing the fact they won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season.

“It’s really how I want it to be, I want them to know we’re not a team to take lightly, that we’re going to come out and give all we got,” said Green.

“It’s Beast Texas for a reason, there’s a lot of talent out here, and so we’ve got to attack every week just one game at a time and know we’ve got a little target on our back, and we’ve just got to focus at our job one week at a time,” said Westerberg.

Powered by a high-tempo offense and a stingy defense, Whitehouse is looking to further prove, 2021 was merely a blip on the radar, while 2022 was a sign of things to come.

Whitehouse will open 2023 on the road on Thursday, August 24th at 7:00 p.m. against the North Forney Falcons.