Whitehouse stays undefeated and gets first district win against Marshall since Mahomes era

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) The Whitehouse Wildcats went into Friday night undefeated on the season, and after their game against the Marshall Mavericks, they would stay that way.
Whitehouse defeated Marshall 30-22.
Watch the highlights above.
OTHER WHITEHOUSE STORIES:
- Whitehouse takes down Mt. Pleasant at home 33-21
- Whitehouse opens district with road win over Nacogdoches
- Whitehouse manhandles Hallsville 42-6
- SIGNING DAY: East Texas athletes commit to play at collegiate level
- GAME OF THE WEEK: Whitehouse takes down Corsicana, remains unbeaten
- Back working together, Whitehouse looks to its sophomores & juniors to lead the way in 2020