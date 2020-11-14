Whitehouse stays undefeated and gets first district win against Marshall since Mahomes era

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) The Whitehouse Wildcats went into Friday night undefeated on the season, and after their game against the Marshall Mavericks, they would stay that way.

Whitehouse defeated Marshall 30-22.

Watch the highlights above.

OTHER WHITEHOUSE STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51