WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — One of the biggest turnaround stories early in this football season has been the Whitehouse Wildcats.

Last Friday, the Cats beat Henderson 53-28, to move to 4-0 on the season.

In coach Kyle Westerberg’s first year, 2021, the Wildcats finished with only two wins, but have now doubled that total in just four weeks.

It’s been a change in execution as well as a mindset for this group of Whitehouse wildcats.

“Just kind of getting our culture right, getting our attitudes right and the direction we want to go,” said Westerberg. “I think the big thing now being4-0, the kids believe, they may believe they could go do it.”

“There’s been a lot of excitement, a lot of buy-in, everyone’s buzzing, we’re all excited to be at practice,” said quarterback Josh Green. “We know what it takes to win, winning’s contagious.”

It’s been an outstanding start, but now, the games really start to matter.

Whitehouse will open district play this coming Friday when they hit the road to take on the Nacogdoches Dragons, who are hungry for their first win of the season.

It will be our Fever Spotlight Game, and it will kick off at 7:30 Friday night from Dragon Stadium.