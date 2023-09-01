WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Wildcats got their home opener win over the Jacksonville Indians on Friday night.
The final score was: 51-19.
Next week, Whitehouse will head to Corsicana, while Jacksonville will head to Crandall.
by: Christa Wood
by: Christa Wood
