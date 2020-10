HOWE, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Raiders got back on the win column as they held the Howe Bulldogs scoreless after the first quarter Friday.

Winnsboro defeated Howe 56-7 to improve to 4-1 on the season, and even their district 5-3A Division 1 mark to 1-1.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Video footage courtesy of KTEN in Dennison, Texas.