Winnsboro faces defeat at home game against Bonham

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) The Winnsboro Raiders lost at their home game on Friday against the Bonham Warriors.
The final score was: 51-49
Winnsboro will go on the road next week to Rains, while Bonham will head to Mount Vernon to take on the Tigers.
by: Christa WoodPosted: / Updated:
