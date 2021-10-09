Winnsboro faces defeat at home game against Bonham

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) The Winnsboro Raiders lost at their home game on Friday against the Bonham Warriors.

The final score was: 51-49

Winnsboro will go on the road next week to Rains, while Bonham will head to Mount Vernon to take on the Tigers.

