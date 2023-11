KAUFMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Raiders continue their undefeated season on Friday night and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals round after beating the Whitney Wildcats.

The final score was: Winnsboro 72 – Whitney 17

Next week, Winnsboro will take on the winner of the Grandview and Malakoff game.

The Red Raiders ended the regular season with an overall record of 9-0, and a district record of 6-0.