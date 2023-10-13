WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Raiders are now 7-0 on the season after getting a home win over the Pottsboro Cardinals.
The final score was: Winnsboro 52 – Pottsboro 28
Next week, Winnsboro will head to Mineola.
by: Christa Wood
