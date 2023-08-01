GILMER, Texas (KETK) — There is a buzz in the air as the Gilmer Buckeyes start fall camp and the Buckeyes will be reloading after losing some top playmakers to graduation.

Head coach Alan Metzel says he’s confident, his younger guys are ready, due to the Buckeyes’ developmental program.

“They’re working this down into our fifth and sixth grade where they’re learning what our varsity guys are doing there, they’re learning how to do the boot camp, they’re learning how to do the pre-game routine, etc. So they just grow up expecting to do it. And so now it’s their turn and they can’t wait,” explained Metzel.

“I have seen a lot of them, like getting up every day and wanting to get after it, attacking every day, training like it’s their last day playing,” added quarterback Caden Tennison.

As this young team gets comfortable, their leader and quarterback Caden Tennison is back, looking to be better than ever.

“Just the knowledge he has an awareness of being able to call out the signals, know what the secondary is doing, and understand where it is he’s going with the ball, who he’s getting it to. And so, you know, we’re able to create a little bit more of a tempo, which is what we like to get better at,” said Metzel.

“Knowing what I’m supposed to do on different plays and stuff, knowing what everybody else supposed to do, telling you what to do, things like that,” declared Tennison.

The older guys like Tennison are helping their new teammates get up to speed with the expectations of being a Buckeye.

“We’re all working together, talking to them, like whenever they don’t know stuff. Some of them come up to us and ask us as the older guys what to do, and we walk them through the steps, of how to do it,” exclaimed Tennison.

The goal is to win a state championship, but Coach Metzel feels the key to the puzzle is building the strength of the offensive and defensive lines.

“We need to get more physical. We know we’ve got to get tougher in our lines, both offense and defense, in being able to match up with the cartridges of the world. We spend a lot of time on that during the offseason in the weight room and getting stronger, and so hopefully we’re continuing to close the gap,” explained Coach Metzel.

Although there are plenty of new faces in Gilmer, the Buckeyes don’t plan on slowing down, in 2023.

Gilmer will open the regular season by hosting the Chapel Hill Bulldogs on Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m.