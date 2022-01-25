Arp’s Joe Crawford earns 400th career victory after his Tigers beat Harleton 51-43

HARLETON, Texas (KETK) — It was a career milestone moment for Arp head boys basketball coach Joe Crawford, when his Tigers beat Harleton 51-43 on the road Tuesday night, earning his 400th career victory.

Over his career, Crawford has coached at Buffalo, Gilmer, Henderson, Dallas Christian, Grace and is currently leading the Arp Tigers for the 2nd time.

He says he is grateful for all the players he’s been able to coach along the way but wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, other than in Arp right now.