Atlanta, Collins come up short against top ranked Dallas Madison

Friday Hoops Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Madison flexed its muscle Friday.

The No. 1 Trojans took down 13th-ranked Atlanta 75-55 in the Class 3A Region 2 semis.

For the Rabbits the loss meant the end of Kentucky signee Daimion Collins’ sensational high school career.

Collins finished one block shy of a triple double with 23 points, 13 boards, and nine blocked shots in his final contest.

Dallas Madison will play Tatum in Athens at 6:00 p.m. Saturday for the right to move on to the 3A state semis.

Watch the video for game highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51