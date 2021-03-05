Atlanta, Collins come up short against top ranked Dallas Madison

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Madison flexed its muscle Friday.

The No. 1 Trojans took down 13th-ranked Atlanta 75-55 in the Class 3A Region 2 semis.

For the Rabbits the loss meant the end of Kentucky signee Daimion Collins’ sensational high school career.

Collins finished one block shy of a triple double with 23 points, 13 boards, and nine blocked shots in his final contest.

Dallas Madison will play Tatum in Athens at 6:00 p.m. Saturday for the right to move on to the 3A state semis.

Watch the video for game highlights.