BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Brownsboro Bearettes loaded up the buses early Thursday morning, getting ready to begin their trek to the Alamodome in San Antonio for the 4A state tournament.

The Bearettes have been knocking on the door for the past three seasons, and this year they finally broke through.

Brownsboro beat Dallas Lincoln last week to clinch a spot at state, and the team says they appreciate this opportunity, as well as the support they have had all season from their community.

The Bearettes will take on Fredericksburg at 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the state semifinal round.