Center triumphs over Lufkin Hudson

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Center and Lufkin Hudson battled for second place in 17-4A. Both teams were still within striking distance of the top of the district.
Center ultimately triumphed over Lufkin Hudson winning 45-42.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR GAME HIGHLIGHTS.
