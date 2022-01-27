MARSHALL, Texas – Playing strong on the boards and pushing a strong offense, #18 East Texas Baptist University won their fourth straight game holding off LeTourneau University, 72-59. ETBU is now 13-3 overall and 10-3 in the American Southwest Conference.

Both Mallory Stephens and Bridget Upton had 14 points. Mollie Dittmar added nine points and six rebounds while Grace Stephens also had nine points. Taylor Singleton led the team with nine rebounds. LETU’s Keauna Whitfield had 18 points.

ETBU out rebounded LETU, 55-36, and held the YellowJackets to just 12% shooting from the arc. ETBU finished shooting 43% from the floor, 23% from the three-point line, and 58% from the line. LETU made just 31% of their shots and was 62% from the free throw line. ETBU also forced 10 turnovers.

FIRST HALF

LETU started off the first quarter with a 7-0 lead just two minutes in. ETBU’s first points of the game came on a free throw from Mallory Stephens at 7:34. By the 5:24 mark, ETBU had come within three on a Jade Goynes’ jumper. LETU kept their lead all the way through the first quarter, 13-12.

ETBU outscored LETU, 24-9 in the second quarter to take the lead after a slow first quarter. The Tigers started the quarter on a 12-0 run for an 11-point lead, 24-13, as Haley Fieseler banked in a shot from the paint. Six different players scored in the run in Dittmar, Hanna Hudson, Upton, Mallor Stephens, Brooke Webster, and Fieseler. LETU came within nine, 24-15, but ETBU answered with a 9-0 run for an 18-point lead, 33-15, ending on a Mallory Stephens three-pointer. LETU put a basket in with 51 seconds left to bring the score to 34-22 but Singleton finished on a layup with 34 seconds left for a 14-point halftime lead, 36-22.

SECOND HALF

An even played third quarter, ETBU kept a double-digit lead the entire time. LETU was within 12 points, 36-24, early only to see a 17-point lead by ETBU, 41-24, with 6:16 left on a Goynes fast break layup. With 2:15 left to play, Goynes put ETBU up by 19 points, 49-30 for the largest lead of the game. Upton ending the half on a three-point play for an 18-point lead head to the fourth quarter, 52-34.

LETU made it a game in the fourth quarter out scoring ETBU, 25-20. Four minutes into the final quarter, LETU cut the lead to nine, 55-46, but ETBU answered with a 5-0 run to push their lead back to 14, 60-46. At the 3:36 mark, LETU had a 6-0 run to pull within eight, 60-52. They didn’t get any closer than eight the rest of the game. With 1:50 left, they once again were within eight, 65-57, but ETBU ended the game on a 7-2 run for the 72-59 victory.

STAT OF THE GAME

ETBU out rebounded LETU, 55-36, and had more assists (16) than turnovers (13).

NOTES

ETBU has won the last 10 meetings vs. LETU as the YellowJackets last won, 75-63, on February 4, 2017.

It is the 12th time in 15 games

ETBU is now 7-1 at home this year

ETBU made 62% of their shots in the second quarter going 10-of-16

Mallory Stephens has scored 10+ points in three straight games and in seven of the 13 games played

In seven games this year Bridget Upton has posted 10 or more points and done it in back-to-back games

Kaia Williams posted five points, four rebounds, and three assists in the win

Taylor Singleton had nine rebounds with six of them on defense

UP NEXT

ETBU will host Texas Dallas on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. UTD is receiving votes in the d3hoops.com National Poll and is 10-3 and 9-1 in ASC play. ETBU fell to UTD, 53-49, on November 29, in Richardson. ETBU is 5-4 vs. UTD in the last nine meetings splitting the series the past two years.