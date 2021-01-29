GAME OF THE WEEK: Lindale knocks off state-ranked Chapel Hill

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Coach Chris Grotemat’s Eagles soared Friday.

After jumping out to an 11-2 start, Lindale took down No. 20 Chapel Hill 58-47 to split the season series.

The victory snaps the Bulldogs 10-game win streak and puts the Eagles just a half game behind Chapel Hill in the District 16-4A standings.

Lindale is now 7-1 in league play (17-5 overall) , while the Dogs fall to 8-1 (15-4 on season).

Walter Smith led the Eagles with 21 points, while Colton Taylor added 14. Jaymond Jackson chipped in with 10.

“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight, this one was special, two great teams really competing at a high level really proud of my guys for the preparation they put into preparing to win tonight. 4th quarter is all character I got a locker room full of character guys that love each other they do things the right way they don’t skip steps so it’s just a joy they earned every bit of it tonight,” Lindale head coach Chris Grotemat.

Watch the video to see our game of the week coverage and to hear from the victorious Eagles head man.