NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – 2-A Action and 12th ranked Garrison Bulldogs took on New Summerfield and looked to wrap up their first undefeated district championship since 1972.
Garrison defeated New Summerfield.
FINAL SCORE:
Garrison: 70
New Summerfield: 51
WATCH THE VIDEO FOR GAME HIGHLIGHTS:
- Play of the Night: Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass
- Mineola avenges earlier loss to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, stays alive in district title chase
- Garrison wraps up first undefeated district championship since 1972
- Jacksonville Maidens fall to Huntsville Lady Hornets
- Winnsboro wraps up undefeated district title with triumph over Quitman