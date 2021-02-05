Garrison wraps up first undefeated district championship since 1972

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – 2-A Action and 12th ranked Garrison Bulldogs took on New Summerfield and looked to wrap up their first undefeated district championship since 1972.

Garrison defeated New Summerfield.

FINAL SCORE:

Garrison: 70

New Summerfield: 51

KFXK Fox 51