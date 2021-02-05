Garrison wraps up first undefeated district championship since 1972

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) - The Mineola Yellow Jackets put themselves in a position Friday where they could still win the District 13-3A title.

Mineola got a little payback against rival Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, defeating them 75-64. The Yellow Jackets avenge their only loss in district play so far. The Red Devils defeated the Jackets 56-50 back on January 12 in Mount Pleasant.