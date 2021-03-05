Grapeland knocks off LaPoynor, heads to state semis for first time since 2017

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Grapeland is headed to the state semis, for the first time since 2017, and will play against Schulenburg next week.

No. 3 Grapeland took control early in a rematch against No. 4 LaPoynor and avenged their only loss of the season, defeating the Flyers 75-57 in the Class 2A Region 3 Final.

Senior guard BJ Lamb had 24 points to lead all scorers. Cadarian Wiley added 16, with Riley Murchison chipping in with 12.

Despite tremendous success reaching the region final in the last five seasons, the Sandies seniors hadn’t reached their classification’s final four since their 8th grade year.

“These guys wanted to leave their stamp that legacy for the group that’s coming after them and I know for them it’s a huge sigh of relief for where we’re at now,” Grapeland head coach Blake Doughty said.

For the players this achievement was a dream come true.

“It’s what we’ve been talking about since we were little and it finally came true,” Grapeland Guard BJ Lamb said. “We really just wanted to win and now we’ve got two more games left so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

LaPoynor, who reached the state quarterfinal round for the second straight year, ends another great season at 26-6.

