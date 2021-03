SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) — The Grapeland Sandies had been knocking on the door for years, and on Saturday they finally got their chance to bring home a boys basketball state championship back home for the first time since 1985.

The Sandies faced off against number-two ranked Clarendon, in a back-and-forth showdown in San Antonio, but some late plays did not go Grapeland’s way, and the Broncos won 64-60.

Grapeland finishes the season with a 29-2 record and 2A state runners up.