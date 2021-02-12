Hawkins ladies run past New Summerfield, head to round 2

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – No. 25 Hawkins got out to strong start Friday and defeated New Summerfield in the Class 2A Bi-District round.

After leading 16-5 after one quarter, the Lady Hawks wound up running away with the contest winning 79-33.

Jordyn Warren led Hawkins with 27 points, while Karlee Andrade had 11 for the Lady Hornets who finish their season 10-9.

The Lady Hawks are 21-2 on the season, after an undefeated district championship campaign and will play San Augustine in round two next week.

Watch the video for game highlights.