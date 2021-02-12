Jacksonville headed to playoffs, as they take down Whitehouse

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville defeated Whitehouse as they both fought for a playoff spot.
FINAL SCORE:
Jacksonville: 43
Whitehouse: 34
The Indians wind up with the third seed out of District 16-5A. J-Ville will face Sulphur Springs in the Bi-District round. Day, time, and location are TBA.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR GAME HIGHLIGHTS.
- Here’s how you can keep your pets safe during the severe wintry weather
- Hawkins ladies run past New Summerfield, head to round 2
- Athens takes down Farmersville, advances to area round
- SWEPCO prepares for historic weather, has 600 employees on standby
- Lindale claims first district title since 2012 with win over Cumberland Academy