Jacksonville headed to playoffs, as they take down Whitehouse

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville defeated Whitehouse as they both fought for a playoff spot.

FINAL SCORE:

Jacksonville: 43

Whitehouse: 34

The Indians wind up with the third seed out of District 16-5A. J-Ville will face Sulphur Springs in the Bi-District round. Day, time, and location are TBA.

