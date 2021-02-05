Jacksonville Maidens fall to Huntsville Lady Hornets

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – At Jacksonville, College of Charleston signee Grace Abercrombie, along with the Jacksonville Maidens, faced their final home game against Huntsville.

Huntsville ended up defeating Jacksonville 57-25. The Jacksonville Maidens finished 3rd in the district with a 6-4 district record will play Mount Pleasant on Thursday Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

