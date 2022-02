TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 4th ranked Kilgore College Rangers made their way to Tyler Wednesday night to take on the rival TJC Apaches in a Region 14 showdown.

It was a one-point game at halftime, but the Rangers pulled away late, beating Tyler 62-51.

K.C. will be back on the court this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. when they host Panola College.