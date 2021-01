(KETK)- Kilgore and Henderson renewed their always interesting Highway 259 rivalry.

Behind 17 points from Isaac Hoberecht, the K-Dogs held on to defeat the reigning District 16-4A champions 59-49.

Kilgore was in control in the first half leading 33-18 at the break.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-2 in district play, 10-5 overall. Henderson falls to 1-2 in league action.

Watch the video for game highlights.