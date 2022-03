ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — It was an electric atmosphere in Athens Friday night for the 2A boys’ regional semifinals, where LaPoynor outlasted Timpson 70-69, and Beckville beat Frankston 62-47.

Now the Flyers and the Bearcats will square off in the regional championship at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday to find out who will punch their ticket to San Antonio.